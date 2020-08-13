Johnson, Secrets of the Salon: Bounce TV Announces New Sitcoms

Bounce TV has something new in store for 2021. The network just announced the debut of two new TV shows, Johnson and Secrets of the Salon.

Executive produced by Cedric the Entertainer, Johnson is a sitcom “about life-long best friends navigating the world while Black.” Meanwhile, Secrets of the Salon ” comedically chronicles the lives, loves, relationships and daily web of gossip that finds its way into an Atlanta hair salon.” Vivica A. Fox, Reginae Carter, and Monique Coleman star.

Both Johnson and Secrets of the Salon are set to premiere on Bounce TV in 2021.

Read more info below:

New Scripted Series – Bounce will debut two new original comedies looking – and laughing – at single life from both the male and female perspective. Both series, debuting in the second quarter of 2021, will include guest appearances and cameos from top names in entertainment, music, sports and more. Johnson – Executive Producer Cedric The Entertainer, iconic comedian D.L. Hughley and a stellar cast of fresh new faces are part of this single-camera dramedy about life-long best friends navigating the world while Black. Produced by Cedric’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment. Premieres second quarter 2021.

