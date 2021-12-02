It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16? Has the FXX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

How much more trouble can the gang cause? Has the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season on FXX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, season 16. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FXX cable channel, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 15, the gang tries to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.



Season 15th Ratings

The 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 261,000 viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed through season 18. The 16th season will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if FXX will cancel It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for a while. The comedy’s already been renewed through season 18. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cancellation or renewal news.



It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show has been renewed for a 16th season? How would you feel if FXX had cancelled this TV series, instead?