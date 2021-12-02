It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Ratings

Now in its 15th season, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has become the longest-running live-action sitcom in U.S. television history, surpassing The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (though for the record, the latter show produced 435 episodes while Sunny will have only made 162 installments by the end of this year). In any case, there’s no need to worry about FXX’s Sunny being cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for seasons 16, 17, and 18. When will the shenanigans end? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy series, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 15, the gang tries to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.

For comparisons: Season 14 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FXX averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 299,000 viewers.

