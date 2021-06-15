Vulture Watch

Airing on the BET cable channel, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. The ladies navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s, entrenched in the modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.



The third season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 960,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 25% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Tyler Perry’s Sistas stacks up against other BET TV shows.



As of June 15, 2021, Tyler Perry’s Sistas has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s Sistas for season four? The show is one of the channel’s highest-rated series so I believe it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s Sistas cancellation or renewal news.



