Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Three Ratings

Airing on BET, Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV series has done very well in the ratings for the channel, and season two was the highest-rated scripted series on cable for African Americans. Can this TV show continue to attract a substantial audience this time around? Will Tyler Perry’s Sistas be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A comedy-drama series, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. The ladies navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s, entrenched in the modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

For comparisons: Season two of Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 941,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



