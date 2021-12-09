Tyler Perry’s Zatima: BET+ Orders Orders Sistas Spin-Off Series

Tyler Perry is expanding his Sistas universe with another series. A spin-off of the popular drama is headed to BET+. Tyler Perry’s Zatima will feature Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett and follow their characters Zac and Fatima as they deal with the ups and downs of their relationship.

BET+ revealed more about the spin-off in a press release.

“Today, BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios announced the greenlight of the new BET+ original drama Tyler Perry’s Zatima, a spin-off from the #1 cable scripted series among Black viewers, Tyler Perry’s Sistas. The 10-episode one-hour series follows popular characters ‘Zac,’ played by Devale Ellis and ‘Fatima,’ played Crystal Renee Hayslett, as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. Zatima marks the second spin-off from a Tyler Perry top-rated linear show to get greenlit by BET+, the leading streaming service for Black audiences. Executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry, Zatima started production at Tyler Perry Studios this week and will premiere in 2022 on BET+. “We are continuing to strengthen our investment in quality programming, and our partnership with Tyler Perry has a proven track record of super-serving our audience,” said BET’s President and CEO, Scott Mills. “We look forward to unlocking crossover viewership opportunities between our linear platform and our streaming service one of our strongest series, Sistas. With Zatima joining our expanding roster of BET+ originals, BET is committed to giving viewers more of the compelling content they love and expect across our platforms.” The announcement of Tyler Perry’s Zatima lands on the heels of the season three finale of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, premiering on Wednesday, December 22 at 9 PM ET/PT onBET and BET Her, followed by a new episode of The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition. Hosted by Tyler Perry, The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition will give viewers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Mr. Perry’s hit series and feature the talented cast who bring their favorite characters to life every week, including KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside. The BET+ original drama, Tyler Perry’s Zatima, follows Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, the first spin-off of the hit series Tyler Perry’s The Oval. Streaming now on BET+, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, tells the riveting story of a woman named Ruth, who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.”

