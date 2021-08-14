Tyler Perry’s Sistas: BET After-Show Special to Air Following Mid-Season Finale

Tyler Perry’s Sistas is ready to air its mid-season finale soon, and the episode may help launch another series. BET plans to air an after-show special after the mid-season finale called The Tyler Perry Show, and it will take viewers behind the stories in the show and give them more insight. The special will air Wednesday after Sistas.

KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett star in the series which follows a group of friends as they live their lives with its ups and downs.

BET revealed more about the event in a press release.

“BET announces a new conversation special THE TYLER PERRY SHOW starring powerhouse creator Tyler Perry. The show will give viewers exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes of Tyler Perry’s hit series and feature the talented cast who bring their favorite characters to life every week. Taped at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta in front of a LIVE socially distant seated, fully vaccinated, and COVID-19-tested audience, the first special will spotlight the #1 series on cable for Black viewers P18-49, Tyler Perry’s Sistas. The two-hour television event will start Wednesday, August 18 at 9 PM ET/PT with the scandalous midseason finale, followed by The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. In the midseason finale titled “Unlock it,” airing at 9 PM ET/PT, Andi has a sudden change of heart after another one of Gary’s antics strikes home. Then in the after-show, all will be revealed when Tyler Perry sits down with the Tyler Perry’s Sistas cast: KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett. No topic will be off-limits, from the spicy mid-season finale, to how each Sista was cast. With never-before-seen footage, behind-the-scenes moments – and even addressing viral social media moments from the show (the good, the bad and the scandalous)–tea will be spilled, but just enough to get fans ready for the midseason premiere of Tyler Perry’s Sistas airing in October. Additional episodes of The Tyler Perry Show will be announced at a later date.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tyler Perry’s Sistas? Do you plan to watch The Tyler Perry Show special later this week?