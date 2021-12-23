Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Masked Singer, The Chase, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, The Price is Right at Night, Masters of Illusion

The Masked Singer TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: The Masked SingerSpecials: Live in Front of a Studio Audience, The Price Is Right at Night, The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, and Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City.  Reruns: Home Economics and The Chase.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

