Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Four; BET Announces 2022 Premiere Date (Watch)

Viewers of Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV series won’t have long to wait for new episodes. The third season’s finale aired tonight on BET and the cable channel has now announced that season four will kick off in a couple of weeks, on Wednesday, January 5th.

A drama series, Sistas revolves around a group of five female friends as they make their way through the ups and downs of life. The cast includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside.

KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett star in the hit series Executive Produced, Directed and Written by prolific content creator Tyler Perry

New York, NY – December X, 2021 – BET’s hit scripted series “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” the #1 show on Cable for Black viewers P18-49, debuts new season Wednesday, January 5 at 9 PM ET/PT. Season four of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” continues the unbounded connection between the five girlfriends as they move through everyday life, circumstances and each finding a new voice, one that demands everyone listens. These five women go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other. The talented ensemble cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside.

In Season four, Andi played by KJ Smith finally focuses on her own wants and needs when it comes to her personal life. While continuing to be a top-notch lawyer, Andi tests the waters with the possibility of a new relationship on the horizon. Gary played by Chido Nwokocha, however, goes above and beyond in an attempt to get Andi to commit to him, and only him.

Danni played by Mignon, opens the season showing Preston how she really feels about their relationship now that El Fuego is in the picture. Eventually, things get complicated when Preston played by Trinity Whiteside, begins exhibiting uncharacteristic like behavior to win Danni’s attention.

Karen played by Ebony Obsidian, finds herself consumed with Zac’s personal life this season. Karen’s emotions overtake her as she tries to reconcile her feelings between Zac played by DeVale Ellis, and Aaron played by Kevin A. Walton.

Sabrina played by Novi Brown, is the listening ear to her girlfriends and their drama, but she makes sure she doesn’t forget about Maurice played by Brian Jordan Jr. While still dating Calvin played by Anthony Dalton II, Sabrina embarks on a new journey that could lead to newfound love.

Fatima played by Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, basks in her love for Zac and makes it known to anyone who questions their relationship. Although Fatima finds herself facing new challenges in her relationship with Zac, her feet are firmly planted. Now that things are looking up for Zac, he and Fatima shift their focus to themselves and their future together.

In the premiere episode #401, titled “A Brick Wall,” premieres Wednesday, January 5, at 9 PM ET/PT– Danni finds herself in a compromising predicament and receives unsolicited help from El Fuego. While Karen must figure out how to deal with an unexpected visitor inquiring about Zac. #SistasonBET

About “Tyler Perry’s Sistas”

The one-hour drama follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Executive Producer, Director and Writer Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30’s.

About BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the leading provider of premium entertainment, music, news, digital and public affairs content for Black audiences worldwide. BET linear is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is one of the most well-known Black consumer brands worldwide, with multi-platform business extensions including BET Studios, an unprecedented studio venture that offers equity ownership for Black content creators; BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience; BET Digital, including BET’s wide reaching social platforms and BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s events and experience business; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

About Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright, and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.