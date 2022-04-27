Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Four; BET Moves Up Drama Series’ Return Date

Tyler Perry’s Sistas is returning sooner than originally planned. BET has changed the mid-season premiere for the drama series from June 29th to June 1st. The show has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Starring KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside, the series follow a group of four female friends as they experience the ups and downs of finding their way in their thirties.

BET revealed the following about the series:

“The one-hour drama follows a group of single Black females navigating their “complicated love life,” careers, and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.”

Check out the announcement for the earlier return of the drama below.

Have no fear the premiere date is near! 🧡 #SistasOnBET pic.twitter.com/ki2rOYbSVj — Tyler Perry’s Sistas (@SistasOnBET) April 26, 2022

What do you think? Are you excited about the fourth season return of Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET? Are you glad to know that it’s already been renewed for a fifth season?