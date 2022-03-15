Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Four Return Date Announced for BET Drama Series

Tyler Perry’s Sistas will air its midseason finale on Wednesday night, and BET has already announced the premiere date for the second half of season four. The comedy-drama series will return in June.

Starring KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside, the series follows a group of Black women bound by their friendship.

BET revealed the following about the return of the series:

“In anticipation of the midseason finale of Tyler Perry’s Sistas airing Wednesday, March 16 starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her, the Network confirms the midseason premiere of “Sistas” season four to return Wednesday, June 29. BET and Tyler Perry Studios continue to reign with the #1 scripted series on cable with African Americans 18-49 for the last two consecutive seasons.* “Sistas” season four averages 1.6 Million total Live+3 viewers on BET and BET Her every week. The one-hour drama follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers, and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.”

