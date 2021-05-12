Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Two; BET Sets Drama Series’ Return Date

Tonight, BET aired the last episode of The Oval TV series — at least that viewers will see for a while. The show has already been renewed for a third season and there’s still more of season two to come.

Airing on Tuesday nights, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

The second season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval is averaging a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 841,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership.

Season two of The Oval is comprised of 22 episodes and 13 of those have aired so far. The remaining nine installments will kick off on July 20th at 9:00 PM. A third season premiere date hasn’t been announced but a 2022 launch seems likely.

