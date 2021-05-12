Prodigal Son: FOX TV Series Cast and Crew React to Cancellation

The cast and crew of the Prodigal Son received some sad news this week. FOX cancelled the drama so there won’t be a third season. While they’ve already filmed the defacto series finale (it airs on May 18th), they still have plenty to say.

A crime thriller series, the Prodigal Son TV series stars Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Bellamy Young, Halston Sage, Michael Sheen, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Season two guest stars include Christian Borle and Michael Potts. In the story, Malcolm Bright (Payne) is an extraordinary criminal psychologist who knows how killers think and how their minds work. In the 1990s, his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), was a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon” who killed at least 23 people. Since murder is “the family business”, Malcolm uses his twisted genius for good, to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers. He works alongside his longtime mentor, Gil Arroyo (Phillips), and two detectives — no-nonsense Dani Powell (Perrineau) and JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself. In season two, Malcolm must deal with the repercussions of the first season finale and his father seeks to deepen his relationship with his prodigal son.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Prodigal Son averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.09 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 38% in viewership. The ratings were reportedly a big factor in the cancellation.

It’s not known yet if the FOX show will be shopped to other outlets. The series is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television so HBO Max may be the most likely candidate.

Here are some thoughts from the cast and crew regarding the cancellation:

What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING. 😘 #ProdigalSon — Tom Payne (@justanactor) May 11, 2021

Wow. Gutted. Didn’t see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform #Prodigies. Just know that you have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered. Much Love. #GilArroyo #ProdigalSon — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) May 11, 2021

Love you Dani. Thanks for the ride! Thanks to the crew, the cast , the fans, @FOXTV and @warnerbrostv for everything. Forever grateful for this experience pic.twitter.com/JIxzvC9iBf — Aurora Perrineau (@AuroraPerrineau) May 10, 2021

Just wanted to pop on & say THANK YOU, wonderful #Prodigies , for sharing this adventure with us. I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can't keep telling this story. We're gonna go out in STYLE tho- these last 2 eps are 🔥. Love each of you. So much. #ProdigalSon 💗❤️ — Bellamy Young (@BellamyYoung) May 11, 2021

💔 as I loved making Prodigal Son. I think the best cast on network television. An incredible NYC crew. A staff of brilliant writers led by the Creators/Showrunners Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver who poured their hearts (and twisted minds) into making this delightfully disturbing show https://t.co/NvUEpGnzPP — Sarah Schechter (@SarahSoWitty) May 10, 2021

What do you think? Will you miss the Prodigal Son TV show on FOX? Would you watch a third season if it landed on a streaming service? If so, which one?