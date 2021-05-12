Menu

Prodigal Son: FOX TV Series Cast and Crew React to Cancellation

by Trevor Kimball,

Prodigal Son TV show on FOX: canceled, no season 3 for 2021-22

(Cr: Phil Caruso/FOX)

The cast and crew of the Prodigal Son received some sad news this week. FOX cancelled the drama so there won’t be a third season. While they’ve already filmed the defacto series finale (it airs on May 18th), they still have plenty to say.

A crime thriller series, the Prodigal Son TV series stars Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Bellamy Young, Halston Sage, Michael Sheen, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Season two guest stars include Christian Borle and Michael Potts. In the story, Malcolm Bright (Payne) is an extraordinary criminal psychologist who knows how killers think and how their minds work. In the 1990s, his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), was a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon” who killed at least 23 people. Since murder is “the family business”, Malcolm uses his twisted genius for good, to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers. He works alongside his longtime mentor, Gil Arroyo (Phillips), and two detectives — no-nonsense Dani Powell (Perrineau) and JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself. In season two, Malcolm must deal with the repercussions of the first season finale and his father seeks to deepen his relationship with his prodigal son.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Prodigal Son averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.09 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 38% in viewership. The ratings were reportedly a big factor in the cancellation.

It’s not known yet if the FOX show will be shopped to other outlets. The series is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television so HBO Max may be the most likely candidate.

Here are some thoughts from the cast and crew regarding the cancellation:

What do you think? Will you miss the Prodigal Son TV show on FOX? Would you watch a third season if it landed on a streaming service? If so, which one?




Elaine

Very upset that this show is cancelled. How stupid FOX! Hope your new shows tank next year.

KevMan

This cancellation is bull puckey. That is all.

Leti

Our favorite show! Hard to believe it’s been cancelled. Hope to see it picked up by some other outlet.

Kristen

I would catch it on any streaming service it went to, even if I don’t already have it. It’s my favorite show besides The Expanse!

