Prodigal Son: Will It Be Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on FOX?

by Telly Vulture

Prodigal Son TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?)

© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: David Giesbrecht / FOX.

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Prodigal Son TV show on FOXCan this new series pull in killer ratings? Has the Prodigal Son TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Prodigal Son, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Prodigal Son TV series stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, and Keiko Agena. Malcolm Bright (Payne) is an extraordinary criminal psychologist who knows how killers think and how their minds work. In the 1990s, his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), was a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon” who killed at least 23 people. Since murder is “the family business”, Malcolm uses his twisted genius for good, to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers. He works alongside his longtime mentor, Gil Arroyo (Phillips), and two detectives — no-nonsense Dani Powell (Perrineau) and JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Prodigal Son on FOX is averaging a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.36 million viewers. Find out how Prodigal Son stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 18, 2020, Prodigal Son has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Prodigal Son for season two? Right now, I think it will be renewed but that prediction could change if the ratings keep dropping. FOX has ordered a full season of 22 episodes so that’s a positive sign. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Prodigal Son cancellation and renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Prodigal Son TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?



Monica Hubbard
Reader
Monica Hubbard

I absolutely love this show. It’s not a lot of shows that keep my attention because I do fall asleep on them. I really enjoy this show and please keep it going. Thank you

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 16, 2020 11:03 am
Whitney Smith Hughes
Reader
Whitney Smith Hughes

I absolutely love this show. However, as Fox always does with shows I like, it will be canceled. If it wasn’t for my daughter getting me to watch it, I wouldn’t have watched because I am sick of all the cancellations.
This show yet again, is sooo worth keeping.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 12:48 pm
Maria Church
Reader
Maria Church

Love this show!!!! I would be devastated if it was cancelled! It is my favorite show on TV!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 9:12 am
GEORGE
Reader
GEORGE

Prodigal Son is great. Please renew for S2.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 8, 2020 11:07 pm
Judie
Reader
Judie

Love this show! Seems like every time I really like a good show Fox cancels it!!!!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 4, 2020 1:15 pm
Robyn
Reader
Robyn

Please don’t cancel! Love this show! Like someone else said….it makes Monday night bearable! Can’t wait for it to come on!
Great actors too! It’s a keeper!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 1:12 pm
Sherry Algar
Reader
Sherry Algar

Excellent show

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 10:20 pm
Vicky
Reader
Vicky

Love this show. Love the actors and great story line. Please RENEW!!!! Makes Monday night tv watching worth while

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 9:08 pm
