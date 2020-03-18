Vulture Watch

Can this new series pull in killer ratings? Has the Prodigal Son TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Prodigal Son, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Prodigal Son TV series stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, and Keiko Agena. Malcolm Bright (Payne) is an extraordinary criminal psychologist who knows how killers think and how their minds work. In the 1990s, his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), was a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon” who killed at least 23 people. Since murder is “the family business”, Malcolm uses his twisted genius for good, to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers. He works alongside his longtime mentor, Gil Arroyo (Phillips), and two detectives — no-nonsense Dani Powell (Perrineau) and JT Tarmel (Harts), a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Prodigal Son on FOX is averaging a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.36 million viewers. Find out how Prodigal Son stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 18, 2020, Prodigal Son has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Prodigal Son for season two? Right now, I think it will be renewed but that prediction could change if the ratings keep dropping. FOX has ordered a full season of 22 episodes so that’s a positive sign. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Prodigal Son cancellation and renewal alerts.



What do you think? Do you hope the Prodigal Son TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?