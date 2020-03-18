Vulture Watch

Is this drama a hit or a ratings disaster?. Has the 9-1-1 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 9-1-1, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, and Marcanthonee Jon Reis. A scripted drama that’s been inspired by real-life experiences, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others. No matter how frightening, dangerous, and shocking a situation may be, these first responders rush toward disasters while others are running for cover.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of 9-1-1 on FOX is averaging a 1.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.69 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 5% and 10%, respectively. Find out how 9-1-1 stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 18, 2020, 9-1-1 has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew 9-1-1 for season four? Unless the ratings completely collapse, I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free 9-1-1 cancellation and renewal alerts.



9-1-1 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow 9-1-1’s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the 9-1-1 TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?