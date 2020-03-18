Vulture Watch
Is this drama a hit or a ratings disaster?. Has the 9-1-1 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 9-1-1, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the FOX television network, 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, and Marcanthonee Jon Reis. A scripted drama that’s been inspired by real-life experiences, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others. No matter how frightening, dangerous, and shocking a situation may be, these first responders rush toward disasters while others are running for cover.
Season Three Ratings
The third season of 9-1-1 on FOX is averaging a 1.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.69 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 5% and 10%, respectively. Find out how 9-1-1 stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will FOX cancel or renew 9-1-1 for season four? Unless the ratings completely collapse, I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free 9-1-1 cancellation and renewal alerts.
What do you think? Do you hope the 9-1-1 TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?
Best show ever, on March 16th 2020 9-1-1 was replaced with tonight’s news, still waiting 2 hear when i can watch season 3 episode 7, plz keep 9-1-1 going
I would be sad if 9-1-1 was cancelled. I like the lone Star version too.
This is such an amazing show. Finally another show that is action packed. I used to watch ER religiously and 911 is very well written. Please renew!!!
me and my babygurl love watching this show hurry up with season 4 please
My husband and I absolutely Love this show!!! Please… Please…Please…Don’t Cancel this Show!
Wow I’m so sad that fox cancelled 911 that is such a great TV show. I wanted to know what happened to the Cliffhanger guess we’ll never know why
Hoping for a season 4 please don’t cancel
Love the show dont cancel
Please don’t cancel 911 that is the best show on fox
Love the show, impatiently waiting for season 4!
I love 911!
I sincerely hope you renew the 911 drama series with Angela Bassett. I love that series more than the 911 Lone Star series. Please renew!
You’ve already canceled the gifted, if you cancel 9-1-1 I will no longer watch anything on your channel
I feel the same way