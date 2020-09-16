Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A FOX docu-series from sports filmmakers, Phenoms covers up-and-coming soccer players. The athletes are vying to represent their respective home countries, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Phenoms chronicles their journey and gives fans access to the players’ lives and careers, behind the scenes.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Phenoms averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 586,000 viewers. Find out how Phenoms stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Phenoms has ended so, there won’t be a second season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

This show comes from Fox Sports and is labeled as a mini-series, so it could be one and done. Still, if it is cheap enough, the network may do its best to bring it back again. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Phenoms cancellation and renewal alerts.

Update: The Phenoms TV series has ended after five episodes.



