What’s This TV Show About?
A FOX game show billed as an obstacle course for the mind, Mental Samurai is hosted by Rob Lowe, who also serves as a producer. Not only do the competitors have to quickly and correctly answer questions which draw on their overall knowledge, memory, and ability with puzzles, numbers and sequences, they play the game while inside a capsule which zooms around the set, and can rotate 360 degrees. In addition to testing their focus and skills, it is also meant to try their stamina.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Mental Samurai on FOX averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.77 million viewers. Find out how Mental Samurai stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will FOX cancel or renew Mental Samurai for season two? The ratings have been terrible right from the start so I think it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Mental Samurai cancellation and renewal alerts.
2/26/20 update: Mental Samurai has been renewed for season two.
I’m very mad because they aren’t airing the second season of mental samurai , they’re repeating the first season, they need to start airing the new season not the old, if you agree on what I say please reply on this post
I’m not a big fan of game shows but Mental Samurai is a great game show I really look forward every week to watch each episode
I hope it comes back 2020
It is finally been renewed and it’s starts April 22nd, also there is casting for season two
Thank you I like this show
What’s taking fox so long to make a decision to renew the show, I hope it’s gets renewed for season two, they should do nationwide auditions for the show and see who right for the show
Please renew Mental Samurai! It’s so engaging! It is the perfect platform for contestants to showcase their knowledge & their love of adventure. It’s such a great show for thrill seekers. Although I must say the show’s greatest asset is having the world’s most beautiful man as its host; Rob Lowe! We have the gift of watching him…in all his splendor!
Please renew the Mental Samurai. I loved the game better than others I’ve watched in the past.
Please renew mental samurai. It’s the best game show ever, and so addicting. I love it!!
Please rene me encanta.
PLEASE renew it, love this show!!!
Various categories that just about everyone can participate in!!!
Mental Samurai should be renewed. It’s the only game show other than Millionaire that actually requires the contestants to have knowledge and not just giving a lucky guess. Please bring it back for a 2nd season and give the ratings another chance.