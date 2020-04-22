Vulture Watch

A FOX game show billed as an obstacle course for the mind, Mental Samurai is hosted by Rob Lowe, who also serves as a producer. Not only do the competitors have to quickly and correctly answer questions which draw on their overall knowledge, memory, and ability with puzzles, numbers and sequences, they play the game while inside a capsule which zooms around the set, and can rotate 360 degrees. In addition to testing their focus and skills, it is also meant to try their stamina.





The first season of Mental Samurai on FOX averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.77 million viewers. Find out how Mental Samurai stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Mental Samurai has been renewed for season two which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Mental Samurai for season two? The ratings have been terrible right from the start so I think it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Mental Samurai cancellation and renewal alerts.



2/26/20 update: Mental Samurai has been renewed for season two.

