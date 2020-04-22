Menu

Mental Samurai: Is the FOX TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the Mental Samurai TV show on FOX. Will the battle continue? Has the Mental Samurai TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Mental Samurai, season two.   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A FOX game show billed as an obstacle course for the mind, Mental Samurai is hosted by Rob Lowe, who also serves as a producer. Not only do the competitors have to quickly and correctly answer questions which draw on their overall knowledge, memory, and ability with puzzles, numbers and sequences, they play the game while inside a capsule which zooms around the set, and can rotate 360 degrees. In addition to testing their focus and skills, it is also meant to try their stamina.

 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Mental Samurai on FOX averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.77 million viewers. Find out how Mental Samurai stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
 

Mental Samurai has been renewed for season two which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Mental Samurai for season two? The ratings have been terrible right from the start so I think it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Mental Samurai cancellation and renewal alerts.
 

2/26/20 update: Mental Samurai has been renewed for season two.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Mental Samurai TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX had cancelled this TV series, instead?



I’m very mad because they aren’t airing the second season of mental samurai , they’re repeating the first season, they need to start airing the new season not the old, if you agree on what I say please reply on this post

April 9, 2020 9:19 pm
I’m not a big fan of game shows but Mental Samurai is a great game show I really look forward every week to watch each episode
I hope it comes back 2020

February 20, 2020 8:52 pm
It is finally been renewed and it’s starts April 22nd, also there is casting for season two

February 29, 2020 1:37 pm
Thank you I like this show

March 29, 2020 7:16 pm
What’s taking fox so long to make a decision to renew the show, I hope it’s gets renewed for season two, they should do nationwide auditions for the show and see who right for the show

December 12, 2019 3:46 pm
Please renew Mental Samurai! It’s so engaging! It is the perfect platform for contestants to showcase their knowledge & their love of adventure. It’s such a great show for thrill seekers. Although I must say the show’s greatest asset is having the world’s most beautiful man as its host; Rob Lowe! We have the gift of watching him…in all his splendor!

August 19, 2019 1:11 am
Please renew the Mental Samurai. I loved the game better than others I’ve watched in the past.

August 8, 2019 12:32 am
Please renew mental samurai. It’s the best game show ever, and so addicting. I love it!!

July 30, 2019 6:29 pm
Please rene me encanta.

June 4, 2019 9:47 pm
PLEASE renew it, love this show!!!

Various categories that just about everyone can participate in!!!

May 26, 2019 4:33 pm
Mental Samurai should be renewed. It’s the only game show other than Millionaire that actually requires the contestants to have knowledge and not just giving a lucky guess. Please bring it back for a 2nd season and give the ratings another chance.

May 24, 2019 1:34 am
