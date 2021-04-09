Vulture Watch

A FOX cooking competition, MasterChef features talented home cooks battling for the title and the grand prize of $250,000.00. Chef Aarón Sánchez, Joe Bastianich and host-chef Gordon Ramsay have all returned to the season 10 judging panel. In addition to the usual elimination and tag team challenges, this time out the competing cooks are catering a former MasterChef winner’s wedding reception. For the restaurant takeover they are traveling to England to take over Ramsay’s flagship London restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.



The 10th season of MasterChef on FOX averaged a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.05 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 24% and 13%, respectively. Find out how MasterChef stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



8/6/19 update: Casting is underway for season 11 of MasterChef on FOX.



