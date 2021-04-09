The Bold Type: Season Five; Freeform Sets Debut for Final Season

The Bold Type is ready to air its final season. Freeform has announced a May premiere date for the fifth and final season of the comedy-drama.

Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin star in the series which follows a trio of professional millennial women as they live, love, and work in New York City.

Freeform revealed more about the return of The Bold Type in a press release.

“Freeform’s critically acclaimed series The Bold Type will premiere its fifth and final season on Wednesday, May 26, at 10 p.m. and will be available the next day on Hulu. A signature hit for the network, the farewell episodes of the fan-favorite series will celebrate the trio’s journey into becoming who they were each meant to be. Nikohl Boosheri will recur as fan-favorite character Adena El-Amin, and Carson Kressley will guest star as himself in the season premiere. Season four of The Bold Type left Kat, Jane and Sutton at their limits both personally and professionally at Scarlet Magazine. After five empowering seasons, our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change. The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin. The series is executive produced by Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and The District.”

