The Crowded Room: Apple TV+ Orders Anthology Series with Tom Holland

Tom Holland has another project headed to Apple TV+. He will appear in a new anthology series titled The Crowded Room. The actor, best known for his role as Spider-Man in several Marvel films, also recently starred in the film Cherry for the streaming service.

Holland will star in and executive produce the first season of The Crowded Room which will tell the story of the first person to be acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder. There will be 10 episodes. A targeted premiere date has not been revealed.

Apple TV+ revealed more about The Crowded Room in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a series order for The Crowded Room, a seasonal anthology that will be produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) set to write and executive produce. On the heels of the premiere of global hit Apple Original film Cherry, Tom Holland will star in the lead role of the first season and will serve as executive producer alongside Goldsman. The Crowded Room is a gripping anthology series that will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The anthology’s 10-episode first season is a captivating thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder). The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman will serve as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.”

