Gugu Mbatha-Raw is sticking with Apple TV+. Deadline reports the Morning Show star has joined a new TV show on the streaming service called Surface.

Little has been revealed about the new series, but we do know it is a psychological thriller from High Fidelity co-creator and executive producer Veronica West.

Apple TV+ has ordered eight episodes of Surface. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

