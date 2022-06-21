Criminal Record: Apple TV+ Orders Crime Thriller Series Starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo

Apple TV+ has ordered Criminal Record, a new crime thriller series that stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. The series is set in London and follows a pair of detectives after they each receive an anonymous call about an old murder case.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced an eight-episode series order for “Criminal Record,” a new one-hour thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, the series is currently in production in London and is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios. “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. Capaldi (“Doctor Who,” “The Thick of It”) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, and Jumbo (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “The Beast Must Die”) stars as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. BAFTA Award nominee Rutman (creator of “Vera” from the Anne Cleeves novels and “Indian Summers”), BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (“Shetland,“ ”Vera“), BAFTA and Academy Award winner Capaldi, and Laurence Olivier Award and Critics Choice Award nominee Jumbo serve as executive producers. BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (“Save Me Too,” “Oranges and Sunshine”) directs the series.”

More details and a premiere date for the series will be announced later.

