Workin’ Moms: Season Seven; CBC and Netflix Comedy Series Renewed for Final Season

Workin’ Mom is returning for its seventh and final season to CBC and Netflix. Starring Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi, Dennis Andres, Jessalyn Wanlim, Sarah McVie, Sternberg, Ryan Belleville, and Oluniké Adeliyi, the comedy series follows a group of women as they cope with the struggles of being working mothers.

CBC revealed the following about the return of the series in a press release.

“Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment announced today that principal photography has begun on the seventh season of the original hit comedy series WORKIN’ MOMS (13×30). Creator and Executive Producer Catherine Reitman (Black-ish, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), who also stars in the lead role of Kate Foster, also announced this season will be the final season of the series. WORKIN’ MOMS offers an unflinching look at the absurd realities of life as a mom, partner, and friend. The new season, currently shooting in various locations in and around Toronto, will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in Winter 2023 followed by a global release – everywhere outside Canada – on Netflix.

“To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life. Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries. Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it,” says Reitman. “But like any story, there must be an ending. And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing season seven as our final season. The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who’ve stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show – I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get ’em mamas…”

“Over seven remarkable seasons Workin’ Moms has brought laughter to audiences the world over while also shining a light on the delicate balance of personal connections – with our children, our partners, our friends and our colleagues – and the internal struggle to maintain a sense of self. The dedicated international fan base and critical acclaim is evidence that Workin’ Moms has more than hit the mark,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC. “It has been a delight and an honour to partner with Catherine – an immeasurable talent, in front of and behind the camera – Philip, and the incredibly talented Workin’ Moms team – this is a series that will undoubtedly continue to connect with audiences for years to come. While it will be bittersweet to say goodbye to these unforgettable characters, we are excited for audiences to watch this brilliant final season.”

Picking up where season six left off, WORKIN’ MOMS season seven will see the women confront demons from their past in order to move forward into their future. Motherhood, relationships, and career choices will all be put to the test, as they come to terms with who they once were and where they’re each headed. As we bid farewell to Kate, Anne, Sloane, Jenny, and Val, it’s up to each of them to decide the impact they’ll leave with their work, the traits they’ll pass on to their children, and ultimately, how much more sh*t they’re willing to take as workin’ moms.

Reprising their roles are: Dani Kind as Anne; Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny; Philip Sternberg as Nathan; Ryan Belleville as Lionel; Sarah McVie as Val; Sadie Munroe as Alice; Peter Keleghan as Richard; Nikki Duval as Rosie; and Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell, among other fan favourites.

Catherine Reitman has been recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media with multiple Gracie Awards for WORKIN’ MOMS — in 2021 for Showrunner Fiction, Comedy and in 2020 for Best Lead Actress, Comedy and for Best Direction, Comedy. The Gracies® are named after media pioneer Gracie Allen, who embodied the character of the awards, and recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and interactive media.

WORKIN’ MOMS is executive produced by Catherine Reitman (Black-ish, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Philip Sternberg (Workin’ Moms, Six Little McGhees), Jonathan A. Walker (Between, Trailer Park Boys), Tina Horwitz (Workin’ Moms) and Joe Sorge (Wild Yellowstone). This season Jessie Gabe (Mr. D, Being Erica) and Karen Kicak (Mary Kills People, Detention Adventure) are Showrunners and also serve as Executive Producers. Lisa Benedetto (Workin’ Moms) is Co-Executive Producer and Daniel Gold (Workin’ Moms) is supervising producer. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; Sandra Picheca is Director, Current Production, Comedy; and Mélanie Lê Phan is Executive in Charge of Production.

Writers this season include Jessie Gabe, Karen Kicak, Daniel Gold, Aidan O’Loughlin, Masooma Hussain, Linsey Stewart, Enuka Okuma and Catherine Reitman. The Directors are Yael Staav, Vivieno Caldinelli, Dani Kind and Romeo Candido.

A CBC original series, WORKIN’ MOMS is produced by Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund and Netflix. The series is distributed internationally by Coldsprings Media LLC and represented by Executive Producer Tina Horwitz and her company Vanguarde Artists Management. Nominated for multiple Canadian Screen Awards and two International Emmy® Awards, the series airs in Canada on CBC and streams on CBC Gem, and streams worldwide as a Netflix Original.”