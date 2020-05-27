Workin’ Moms: Season Five; CBC Comedy Series Renewed

Workin’ Moms is coming back! CBC just announced they’ve ordered a fifth season of the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The comedy series, which airs on Netflix in the U.S., centers on four Toronto mothers who return to work, after the births of their respective babies. As it follows this group of friends, it takes a deep dive into the challenges, joys, failures, and successes faced by working mothers. The cast includes Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi, Dennis Andres, Jessalyn Wanlim, Sarah McVie, Sternberg, Ryan Belleville, and Oluniké Adeliyi.

Season five of Workin’ Moms is expected to debut on CBC this coming winter. Netflix has not yet announced whether or not it’ll pick up the new season, though it’s likely. Read more info below:

23 CBC original series renewed including CORONER, DRAGONS’ DEN, THE FIFTH ESTATE, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES, THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MARKETPLACE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, the 60th anniversary of THE NATURE OF THINGS, STILL STANDING, TALLBOYZ, THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES and WORKIN’ MOMS.”

