Wolf Pack: Paramount+ Announces Cast for Supernatural Drama as Production Begins

Wolf Pack is headed to Paramount+ and the streaming service has now announced the cast for the new supernatural drama. Production has begun on the new series which will star Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. Though Jeff Davis is behind the new show, it’s not related to the Teen Wolf series.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), to celebrate the debut of Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on June 22, announced production will begin next week in Atlanta, Georgia for its upcoming original series WOLF PACK, It will premiere later this year in the U.S. and in Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland and the UK, as well as Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France. The series will be written and executive produced by Jeff Davis as part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film, TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE. WOLF PACK stars Armani Jackson (“Honor Society,” “Chad”) as Everett, Bella Shepard (“iCarly,” “The Wilds”) as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson (“Wildflower”) as Luna and Tyler Lawrence Gray (“Our Town,” “Macbeth”) as Harlan. Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, WOLF PACK follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. Jeff Davis serves as Writer and Executive Producer. Joe Genier serves as Executive Producer and Mike Elliott is Co-Executive Producer for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler serves as Executive Producer and Pilot Director.”

A premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Wolf Pack on Paramount+?