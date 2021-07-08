Evil: Season Three Renewal for Paramount+ Supernatural TV Series

Apparently the move from CBS was a good one for the Evil TV show. The supernatural drama series has been renewed for a third season on the series’ new home, the Paramount+ streaming service. Second season episodes are being released on Sundays.

Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. A forensic psychologist, Kristen Bouchard accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp). Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile, Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.

Here’s the renewal announcement from Paramount+:

PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS HIT ORIGINAL SERIES "EVIL" FOR A THIRD SEASON The First Three Episodes of Season Two of "EVIL" Are Currently Available to Stream on Paramount +; New Episodes Drop Weekly on Sundays Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its hit original series, EVIL, was renewed for a third season. The first three episodes of season two of EVIL are currently available to stream on Paramount+. This season is already one of the service's top acquisition drivers, with viewership growing week over week compared to the first season. New episodes of the 13-episode long second season drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

