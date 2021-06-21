Vulture Watch

Was the move from CBS a good idea? Has the Evil TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Paramount+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Evil, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Evil TV show stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. A forensic psychologist, Kristen Bouchard accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp). Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile, Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 21, 2021, Evil has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew Evil for season three. However, given that the streaming service is still working on building its audience, I think this show has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Evil cancellation or renewal news.



Evil Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Evil TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Paramount+ cancelled this TV series, instead?