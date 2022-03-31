Evil: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Paramount+ Series (Watch)

Evil fans do not have long to wait for the return of the series. Paramount+ has revealed that the horror series will return in June with the release of a trailer.

Starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp, the series originally aired on CBS before it was moved to the streaming service for its second season.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series in a press release.

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Evil season three arrives on June 12th. Check out the teaser trailer for the series below.

