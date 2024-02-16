Evil: Cancelled with Season Four; Paramount+ Orders Extra Episodes to End Series (Reactions)

Evil fans finally know when they will see the series return, but it has also been revealed that the upcoming fourth season will be its last. The streaming service renewed Evil in July 2022.

Paramount+ has ordered four episodes for season four to allow those behind the series to wrap things up. The now 14-episode season will arrive in May. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

Starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp, the series follows duo Kristen Bouchard (Herbers) and David Acosta (Colter) as they investigate unexplained phenomena.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the final season of fan-favorite and critically acclaimed original series EVIL will premiere this May. Additionally, four bonus episodes have been ordered by the streaming service and are set to begin production soon in New York City for a thrilling series finale. “Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of EVIL and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season.” “It’s hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and EVIL is no exception,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios. “We’re proud to call them partners, and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of EVIL.” “We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end EVIL in the world in style,” said Robert and Michelle King, series Co-creators, Showrunners and Executive Producers of EVIL. “We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast EVIL. See you in May.” EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Sam Hoffman serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

Per Deadline, Katja Herbers reacted to the cancellation news and asked Netflix to pick up the supernatural drama, but later deleted her post. She said, “We’re all super sad @paramountplus has decided season 4 is our last. netflix u up? Care to snatch up the goods??”

Creator Robert King also reacted to the news on X.

Good news, bad news. ‘Evil’ To End With Season 4 At Paramount+; Four Episodes Added To Wrap Storyline; Premiere Month & Trailer https://t.co/24OW8jupCI via @Deadline — Robert King (@RKing618) February 15, 2024

There’s nothing better than to find a show that satisfies the needs of a genre and allows you to explore your passions. The only thing better is to find actors you love. So it’s sad EVIL is ending, but we also need to thank P+ for letting us get away with it for so long. pic.twitter.com/WB6VFR4s3m — Robert King (@RKing618) February 16, 2024

A teaser for Evil season four is below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end?