Evil: Season Four; Paramount+ Renews Supernatural Drama Series

More wickedness is on the way. Paramount+ has renewed Evil for a fourth season of 10 episodes. The third season is currently being released on Sundays and is expected to finish on August 14th.

A supernatural drama series, the Evil TV show stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. A forensic psychologist, Kristen Bouchard accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp). Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The third season picks up after newly ordained David and Kristen have kissed. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Here’s the fourth season renewal announcement from Paramount+:

PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED ORIGINAL SERIES “EVIL” FOR A FOURTH SEASON “Evil” Is a Top Five Most-Watched Original Series and Acquisition Driver for Paramount+ The First Four Episodes of Season Three of “Evil” Are Currently Available to Stream on Paramount+; New Episodes Drop Weekly on Sundays Series Produced by CBS Studios July 6, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that its critically acclaimed original series, EVIL, was renewed for a fourth season. The first four episodes of season three of EVIL are currently available to stream. New episodes of the 10-episode third season drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+. “EVIL continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.” EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Season three of EVIL began moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help. EVIL stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

