The Franchise: HBO Releases Trailer for Comedy Series About Making Superhero Movies

The Franchise arrives on HBO on Sunday night, and the network has released a brand-new trailer teasing the new comedy series. Jon Brown is behind the series.

Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl star in the HBO series, which follows the crew as they work to film a superhero movie.

Things do not go well during the production of this film, though. The cast members don’t get along, and the budget is cut.

The trailer for The Franchise is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the new comedy series on Sunday night?