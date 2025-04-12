Mythic Quest: Cancelled by Apple TV+; No Season Five But New Ending to Be Filmed for Last Episode

Mythic Quest will not return for a fifth season. Apple TV+ canceled the series just weeks after the fourth season ended on the streaming service.

Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs star in the series, which follows the employees of a video game developer as they try to stay ahead of the changes in the gaming industry.

According to Deadline, there are plans to shoot a new ending for the final episode to end the series properly. The new ending will be added next week. Co-creators said the following about the series’ cancellation:

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close. We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode — so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy Mythic Quest? Were you hoping for another season?