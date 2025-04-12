Nautilus: AMC Releases Premiere Date, Photos and Video from New Captain Nemo Series

Nautilus has its premiere date. The series about Captain Nemo and his adventures will arrive in June. AMC released new photos and a teaser for the series.

Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Thierry Frémont, Pacharo Mzembe, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai, Ling Cooper Tang, Andrew Shaw, Ashan Kumar, Céline Menville, and Kayden Price star in the series inspired by the Jules Verne novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

AMC shared the following about the series:

“Inspired by Jules Verne’s beloved Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Nautilus follows Nemo’s (Latif) mission to enact revenge on the East India Mercantile Company, who took everything from him. Nemo audaciously steals a prototype submarine from the penal colony in which he is imprisoned, escaping into the ocean with a motley crew of fellow prisoners. He plans to reach the fabled Viking treasure buried at the Pillars of Halvar. But first, he must win the trust of his crew, and keep out of the clutches of the ruthless East India Mercantile Company, who will do whatever it takes to stop him. The series also stars Georgia Flood (Apples Never Fall) as Humility Lucas, Céline Menville (Emily in Paris) as Loti and Thierry Fremont (Liaison) as Benoit, with guest appearances from Oscar®-nominee Richard E. Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor. Nautilus is developed and produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker, is written and executive produced by James Dormer and is executive produced by Johanna Devereaux, Chris Loveall, Colleen Woodcock and Daisy Gilbert. Cameron Welsh serves as producer and Michael Matthews is the lead director. Nautilus is distributed by Disney Entertainment and acknowledges the support from the Australian Government’s Location Incentive and from the Queensland Government as part of Screen Queensland’s production attraction strategy.”

The series premieres on June 29th.

