The Librarians: The Next Chapter: TNT Releases Sequel Series Trailer, Poster and Premiere Date

The Librarians: The Next Chapter has its premiere date. TNT announced the arrival date for the sequel series with the release of a trailer and poster. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Callum McGowan, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq star in The Librarians spin-off series with Christian Kane reprising his role from the original series.

TNT shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Produced by Electric Entertainment, “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past who time traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made. Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire.”

The series will premiere on a special night on May 25th before landing in its regular time slot on May 26th. The trailer and poster for season one are below.

