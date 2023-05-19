Joan, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Swarm: CW Announces Six New Series for 2024

People wondering what The CW will do for its 2024 programming lineup no longer have to wait. With Nexstar taking over the network and canceling a number of its programs this season, there were questions about what would pop up on the network next fall.

The CW has now announced six new series coming to the network for the 2023-24 broadcast season – Joan, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Swarm, Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking, The Force, and The Great American Bakeover.

More was revealed about these new arrivals in a press release.

“The CW Network unveiled details of upcoming original scripted productions and premium unscripted series set to premiere on the network in 2024, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.

Scripted series currently in production include JOAN, an exhilarating six-part co-production between The CW Network and ITVX starring Emmy(R) award nominee Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones,” X-Men: Dark Phoenix, “The Staircase”) as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington, and THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER, a brand-new spinoff of the wildly successful fantasy adventure series “The Librarians” from writer and executive producer Dean Devlin (“Leverage,” Independence Day). Additionally, The CW Network will be home to the global hit eco-thriller THE SWARM from “Game of Thrones” executive producer Frank Doelger about an unknown enemy that lives deep below the sea.

Unscripted series currently in production include PATTI STANGER: MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKING (working title), which follows the legendary matchmaker as she helps dating-challenged singles find their ideal mate, THE FORCE (working title) executive produced by “Jersey Shore” creator SallyAnne Salsano, which takes viewers for an adrenaline-filled adventure alongside members of law enforcement, and THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKEOVER (working title), which gives much-needed “bakeovers” to struggling small-town bakeries.

Premiere dates and times for these series will be announced at a later date. These production titles are in addition to the more than two dozen new series currently in various stages of development at the network.

“The CW is now open for business with everyone. We are developing homegrown shows with award-winning producers and fresh new voices, overseeing original big budget co-productions featuring A-list stars and owning quality content that appeals to broadcast audiences,” commented Schwartz. “JOAN is a captivating big swing drama led by a bonafide star in Sophie Turner as she brings the multilayered and dynamic real life jewel thief Joan Hannington to life. We are also thrilled to be the home of a potential new franchise with LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER, and we look forward to adding the must-watch global event series THE SWARM to our schedule next year. On the unscripted side, we have breakthrough ideas and formats from some of the most talented producers and well known talent in the business. PATTI STANGER: MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKING brings a huge reality TV star back to the airwaves for more rounds of hilarious matchmaking, THE FORCE is an action-packed series that immerses viewers into the high-stakes world of law enforcement yet feels like a scripted procedural and THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKEOVER puts a sweet twist on the business makeover format. These exciting new scripted and unscripted series provide a strong mix of programming for The CW and there is a lot more to come.”

More details on the upcoming 2024 scripted and unscripted series are below.

2024 SCRIPTED SERIES

JOAN

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones,” X-Men: Dark Phoenix, “The Staircase”) stars as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in this exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s – an era known for its bold fashion trends, iconic music and cultural shifts. The series opens with Joan, a fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter. Adopting new identities and making new acquaintances along the way, Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief. She embarks on a thrilling, high-stakes journey that challenges her every limit, driven by her desire to care for her daughter and create a secure home for them both. Through her sharp intelligence, charm and talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan’s life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy that makes this story so compelling to follow. Turner stars alongside Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) as Boisie, a London antique dealer. Kirsty J. Curtis (“Match Not Found”) plays Nancy, Joan’s older sister and salon worker while Gershwyn Eustache Jr. (“I May Destroy You”) portrays Albie, an old acquaintance of Boisie who’s made a new life in Spain with his wife Val, played by Laura Aikman (“The Split”).

JOAN is written by acclaimed screenwriter Anna Symon (“Mrs. Lowry & Son”) and directed by BAFTA award-winner Richard Laxton (“Rain Dogs”). The series is from Snowed-In Productions and executive produced by Ruth Kenley-Letts (“Stonehouse”), Jenny Van Der Lande (“Strike”), Neil Blair (“The Midwich Cuckoos”) and Richard Laxton. Paul Frift (“Anansi Boys”) serves as producer. JOAN has been commissioned for ITVX by Head of Drama Polly Hill. The series is produced in association with All3Media International and The CW Network. All3Media International is responsible for the international distribution of the drama.

THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER

THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER is a spinoff of the original TV series “The Librarians,” which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on a “Librarian” from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians. THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER is produced by Electric Entertainment and The CW Network. Dean Devlin (“The Librarians,” “Leverage,” Independence Day) serves as executive producer and showrunner along with executive producers Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Marc Roskin. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media serves as producer.

THE SWARM

Around the world, strange happenings, borne out of the oceans: Whales destroy boats, deep sea crabs attack beaches, mussels block container ships. An unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. A deadly pathogen spreads into the drinking water. Across the globe, lives are increasingly imperiled, the situation worsening by the day – and yet, nobody can draw a connection between the seemingly random attacks. Except for a group of scientists who come together through their shared sense that something bigger is at play: an intelligent life force, dwelling in the deep – capable of manipulating the ocean, and everything that resides in it. A being which has borne witness to our destruction of the seas and has decided to drive us to extinction. But hardly anyone believes their findings. And so, the group are forced to undertake a life-threatening mission, tracking the intelligent life force within the Arctic Ocean. It is a mission they know may claim their lives. Based on the bestselling novel by Frank Schätzing, THE SWARM is created by executive producer Frank Doelger (“Game of Thrones”), Eric Welbers, Oscar-nominated producer Marc Huffam (The Martian, Saving Private Ryan) and Ute Leonhardt (“Killing Eve”).

2024 UNSCRIPTED SERIES

PATTI STANGER: MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKING (working title)

The legendary matchmaker is at it again! In this self-contained dating format, best-selling author and popular reality personality Patti Stanger helps singles find their perfect match. The series is executive produced by Emmy(R) award-winning producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”). Patti Stanger and Rob Lee also serve as executive producers.

THE FORCE (working title)

This action-packed, adrenaline-pumping series delivers raw, unfiltered action and heroism but with a layer of character and storytelling only found in scripted police procedurals… until now! THE FORCE carefully crafts stories and builds characters following members of law enforcement that viewers will know, love and root for over each season. SallyAnne Salsano (“Jersey Shore”) serves as executive producer.

THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKEOVER (working title)

Struggling bakeries all over the country are having a tough time keeping their doors open. Decorated baker and business expert Nancy Birtwhistle is traveling to each small-town storefront to give them a much-needed bakeover to save them from bakeruptcy. Jen O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn serve as executive producers.”