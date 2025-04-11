Welcome to Wrexham: Season Four Premiere Date and Poster Revealed for Sports Docuseries

Welcome to Wrexham has a return date. Season four of the sports docuseries will premiere on FX next month. The series follows the team managed by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

FX shared the following about the upcoming season:

“FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, the Emmy(R) Award-winning docuseries from Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, will premiere its fourth season on Thursday, May 15 on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the eight-episode season. Episodes will stream next day on Hulu. Season four of Welcome to Wrexham will also premiere next day (May 16) on Disney+ in select international markets, including the UK.

Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and the Club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring the Reds into the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years. As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs, all while the Club continues to be plagued with injury and fans demand the signing of new talent. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the team’s climb toward the Premiership while bracing against the new-found challenges that come with each new tier up the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC rise to the challenge and do what no team has ever done before?

Wrexham AFC Women’s Team continues to battle amongst the top teams in the Welsh Adran Premier League and strives to stand out amidst a crowded field of talented women footballers. With new players and continued support from the Club and fans, can they make a name for themselves at the top of the League?

Meanwhile, somewhere in a galaxy far away… actually, a series of towns, cities and boroughs likely across Wales, England and California, Humphrey Ker trains for a marathon. Will Wrexham AFC’s beloved Executive Director raise funds for charity, survive humiliation at the hands of the players and staff, and complete 26.2 miles without injury or chaffing?

Follow along as Welcome to Wrexham’s cameras bring you unprecedented access on the pitch, inside the locker room and alongside the players while the action unfolds in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played.”