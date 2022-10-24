Fargo: Season Five; David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, & Nick Gomez Join FX Series

Four new faces have been added to the cast of Fargo. David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez are joining the previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani.

The fifth season of the FX drama is set in 2019 and it will explore “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Deadline revealed limited details about the roles the new arrivals will play in Fargo season five:

“Rysdahl (Oppenheimer) will play Wayne Lyon; Spruell (The North Water) will play Ole Munch; Pohly (SMILF) will play Agent Meyer, and Gomez (She-Hulk) will play Agent Joaquin.”

A premiere date for the return of Fargo will be announced later.

