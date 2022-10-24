Average Joe: Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, and More Join BET+ Drama Series

Six new faces have been added to the cast of Average Joe. The drama is set for BET+, and Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashley Olivia Fisher, and Pasha Lychnikoff are joining Dean Cole as regulars in the series.

The drama is based on the life of Robb Cullen, who co-created the series with McG. The series follows Joe Washington (Cole) who discovers his father had a secret life he didn’t know about until after his death.

Deadline revealed the following about the additions to the cast of the BET+ series:

“Townsend plays Angela Washington, Joe’s loving wife who suffers from a painful illness. Despite her illness, she works shifts as a waitress to help to provide for her family. She recognizes how hard Joe works for her and their daughter, Jennifer, and sees him as a true blue collar guy until he comes home with dead bodies in his truck. Barrett portrays Leon Montgomery, a somewhat hapless hardware store owner. One of Joe’s best friends. He is married to Cathy, who never gives him a moment of peace. Leon comes to Joe’s rescue when he visits Teddy’s office and finds that Joe was attacked by two Russian mobsters, including Jennifer’s boyfriend, Dimitri. He offers to help Joe dispose of the bodies, but fumbles when he takes home one of the Russian men’s cellphones, leading the friend group into a world of trouble that no one is prepared for. McWilliams is Cathy Montgomery, Leon’s ball-busting wife. She appears to have a strong dislike for her husband and is planning on divorcing him. Cathy is known for being obsessed with crime shows. Her obsession proves helpful when she saves Leon’s life after a Russian mobster tracks one of the deceased mobster’s phones to their home and attempts to kill Leon. Trucco plays Benjamin “Touch” Tuchawuski, Joe’s long-time best friend. He’s a police officer with a vice for painkillers and heroin to help him get through his days. When he finds out that Joe and Leon are in trouble with the Russian mob, he decides to get his hands dirty instead of following protocol. He doesn’t lend a helping hand without requesting a piece of the multimillion-dollar Russian mob money and Teddy’s coveted Steelers ticket. Fisher portrays Jennifer Washington, Angela and Leon’s eighteen-year-old daughter. She has a bright future ahead of her. Recently, she was accepted into Carnegie Mellon and is dating an appealingly innocent Russian boy, Dimitri. Lychnikoff is Nicolai Dzhugashvili, a ruthless Russian mob boss and Dimitri’s father. He will stop at no end to find his son and the money that Teddy stole from him before his unlikely demise.”

A premiere date for Average Joe will be announced later.

