Tyler Perry’s Bruh: BET+ Comedy Series Wraps Filming in Four Days

Bruh has wrapped production. The comedy is the latest series from Tyler Perry to successfully film during COVID-19. Over the last two months, four of Perry’s shows have filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The cast and crew were inside a quarantine bubble during filming.

Bruh only took four days to film its 19 episodes. The BET+ series had already aired 12 episodes of its first season aired, and there were 12 left of the season. However, seven more than needed were filmed. It isn’t known if the additional episodes will air during the current season, or if they are for a future season. The series has not yet been renewed.

Per Deadline, the production was as follows:

“Overall, there were 32 shoot days and 51 quarantine days total for the four series, with weeklong breaks between production of Sistas and The Oval as well as The Oval and Ruthless. (Perry and his crew stayed in continuous production after Ruthless to shoot Bruh.) Perry’s quarantine bubble model involves check-in testing as cast and crew arrive at the studio, with everyone staying in their rooms until test results come back.”

Tyler Perry is taking a break from quarantine and filming for his birthday and to attend an event later this month. Sistas is the only series with a premiere date currently set.

