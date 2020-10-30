Tyler Perry’s Ruthless: BET+ Reveals Drama Series’ Return Date

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless is ready to return with the second half of its first season. The first 12 episodes of the season finished airing on June 4th. The next dozen episodes kick off on November 26th with three new installments.

The BET+ drama series follows the members of a cult, and it began in a backdoor pilot during The Oval. Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker star in the drama, and they will be joined by several new faces during the remaining episodes of the season.

BET+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Today, BET+ announced the midseason return of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, premiering Thursday, November 26, exclusively on BET+. As the season continues, many of the faithful followers have begun to uncover the evil that exists beneath the surface of the Rakudushis movement. Armed with this knowledge, Ruth and several new fearful cult members try to take control of their individual destinies. The attempts will prove to be almost impossible for anyone who does not have allies they think they can trust. Viewers will see more sex, lies, and murder in this cult that is living up to its fate. Being aware of false prophets has never reigned more true. Tyler Perry’s Ruthless stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker. New cast members joining the series include Stevie Baggs, Jr., Colin McCalla, Samantha L. Thomas, Michelle Nunez, Alise Willis, and Jael Pettigrew. The one-hour drama will drop three episodes on its premiere date, with new episodes launching every Thursday on BET+.”

