The Venture Bros.: Cancellation of Adult Swim Series Confirmed by Creator

The Venture Bros have had their last adventure. The last episode aired in October 2018, and that marked the end of the series completely, according to the creator of the series. There will not be a season eight of the series. The animated series aired seven seasons over the last 17 years, and that makes it the longest-running series on Adult Swim.

Jackson Publick revealed that the series would not be returning on his Twitter account. Check out his post below.

Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You. — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) September 7, 2020

Per SyFy Wire, the Adult Swim series “revolved around the titular Venture Brothers, Hank and Dean, as well as their loving but evil super-scientist father Dr. Thaddeus ‘Rusty’ Venture (Difficult People’s ), and their bodyguard (and secret agent) Brock Samson as they went on wild adventures, and faced off against their (self-appointed) archnemesis, The Monarch.”

Jackson Publick, Doc Hammer, James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, and Steven Rattazi are the voice actors for the series. Urbaniak also shared a message on his Twitter about the cancellation of the series.

So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote. It was one of the great gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture! pic.twitter.com/MPMAvWS6Z4 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) September 8, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Venture Bros? Are you sad that the Adult Swim has been canceled?