Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Saturday TV Ratings: Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars, 48 Hours, Quantum Leap, College Football, NICS Game 4

Published:

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Pictured: Miles Brown — Photo: The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday, October 22, 2022 ratingsNew Episodes: 48 Hours, Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars, and World’s Funniest AnimalsSports: College Football: Minnesota at Penn State and MLB Special: NICS Game 4Reruns: So Help Me Todd, 48 Hours, Quantum Leap, Dateline NBC, and Saturday Night Live.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.
Raw data courtesy Nielsen via SpoilerTV.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x