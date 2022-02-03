All the Queen’s Men: Season Two; BET+ Sets Renewal for Drama Series

All The Queen’s Men will stay in business. BET+ has renewed the drama series for a second season. Starring Eva Marcille, Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, Raquel Palmer, Michael ‘Bolo’ Bolwaire, Keith Swift, Dion Rome, Jeremy Williams, and Christian Keyes, the drama series follows the happenings at Club Eden – a club featuring male exotic dancers. Keyes also created the series based on his novel Ladies Night. New episodes will be released later this year.

BET+ revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Today, the preeminent streamer of Black content, BET+, and Tyler Perry Studios announce that ALL THE QUEEN’S MEN will return for a second season. Production is underway on the series based on the popular book Ladies Night, created by Christian Keyes. The one-hour drama will pick up on the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille,” played by Eva Marcille. In season one, viewers witnessed Madam’s swagger as a fierce businesswoman who rules all in the lucrative male exotic nightclub industry. She is surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that Madam and her empire is successful. As her journey continues, she is hell bent on expanding her Queendom. However, she soon discovers that more money and more power mean more problems. Season two will pick up to see her navigate this sexy yet dangerous world if she wants to stay alive and ahead of the game. Fans will also rejoin Madam’s loyal team as the following series regulars return: Skyh Alvester Black as “Amp ‘Addiction’ Anthony,” Candace Maxwell as “DJ Dime,” Racquel Palmer as “Blue,” Michael ‘Bolo’ Bolwaire as “Doc,” Keith ’Fatal Attraction’ Swift as “Babyface,” Dion Rome as “El Fuego,” and Jeremy ‘Masterpiece’ Williams as “Midnight.” Keyes will also reprise his intriguing role as “The Concierge.” Additionally, recurring cast member Carter the Body returns as “Trouble” solidifying her spot in Club Eden amongst a roster of hot male counterparts. ALL THE QUEEN’S MEN season two is executive produced by Tyler Perry and Christian Keyes. Elon D. Johnson serves as co-executive producer and Angi Bones, Mark Swinton, Will Areu and Tony L. Strickland are producers. “ALL THE QUEEN’S MEN” is one of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, Pitch Black Development LLC. It will debut the second season later in 2022.

