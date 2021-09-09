First Wives Club: Season Three Renewal for BET+ Comedy Series

First Wives Club is returning for a third season to BET+. The comedy has been renewed by the streaming service after season two aired over the summer.

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott, Michelle Mitchenor, and Michelle Buteau star in this series which follows the three women as they deal with their lives both personally and professionally. Season 2 of the series had the women facing new challenges as a new woman joined their little group.

Essence Atkins, Deborah Cox, Gary Dourdan, Jordan Carlos, and Mikhail Keize joined the BET+ series’ cast during season two in recurring roles.

A premiere date for First Wives Club season three will be announced at a later date.

