Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Roku Officially Orders Christmas Movie for Cancelled NBC Series

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is returning from the television graveyard. Roku has officially ordered a holiday movie for the series, which was cancelled by NBC earlier this year.

The musical comedy stars Jane Levy (above), Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, and Mary Steenburgen. The story follows Zoey (Levy) as she hears the thoughts of those around her with music.

The movie could serve as a wrap-up for the series but Roku hasn’t indicated that the door isn’t open for more episodes or movies.

Roku revealed more about the order of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist:

“Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced that an all-new feature-length film based on Emmy(R)-winning show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will debut on The Roku Channel this holiday season. The project, which will bring the original cast back for a holiday encore, is the first Roku Original feature-length film announced for The Roku Channel. Production for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will commence in Vancouver this month and will air exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as streaming on Roku in Canada and the U.K. In addition to the new feature-length film, all 25 episodes of the fan favorite critically acclaimed series will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. starting later this fall.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

The film picks up where season two left off, continuing Zoey’s journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between. Golden Globe(R) nominated Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters (nominated for an Emmy(R) for her performance in the series), will all reprise their roles, bringing the same love and passion to the full-length feature film that loyal fans have come to know from the television show. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” is produced by Lionsgate in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

Creator Austin Winsberg said, “I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere… ”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist television series debuted on NBC in 2020 quickly becoming one of television’s most buzzed-worthy shows and a ratings hit. The series was a critic’s favorite earning multiple award accolades including an Emmy(R) award for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming,5 Emmy(R) nominations and a Golden Globe(R) nomination for its star Jane Levy. After its run on NBC, the series and talent received immense support on socials through #savezoeysplaylist to continue the story, underscoring the show’s loyal fan base.

“The fans were passionate and unwavering in their support, and their perseverance paid off. There’s no better encore than a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist movie on Roku available to stream for the holidays,” said Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Development Scott Herbst and Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Current Programming Lee Hollin. “We’re proud to partner with The Roku Channel in bringing compelling, original programming to their fast-growing and engaged audiences. Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is a continuation of our beloved story and Roku is the perfect home for it.”

Austin Winsberg will write and executive produce. Richard Shepard, director of the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist pilot, will direct. Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles will serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang and Mandy Moore will serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco serving as producer. Sam Laybourne and Samantha McIntyre are Consulting Producers.”