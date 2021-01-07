Vulture Watch

Does this musical comedy-drama still hit the right notes with viewers? Has the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, and Mary Steenburgen. Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers, and complete strangers – through popular songs. The second season picks up after a tragedy and Zoey and her family begin to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey’s musical powers continue to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist averages a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.01 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 24% in the demo and up by 50% in viewership. Find out how Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 7, 2021, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for season three? The series isn’t a big hit in the regular ratings but performs well in streaming and delayed viewing. I think that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist cancellation or renewal news.



Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?