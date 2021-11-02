Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Roku Teases Cancelled Series’ Christmas Movie (Watch)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fans are getting their first look at the upcoming Christmas movie. The cancelled NBC series has been revived with a Christmas film on the free Roku Channel and it will be released on December 1st. While this could be the end for the characters, the door is open for additional installments.

Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters will all reprise their roles from the TV show.

Creator Austin Winsberg said, “I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion, and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere… ”

The first two seasons of Zoey’s are already available to stream for free on Roku. Check out the preview for the upcoming film below.

