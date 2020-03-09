Are there any sour notes in the first season of the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist here.

An NBC musical dramedy series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen with Lauren Graham as a special guest star. Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.