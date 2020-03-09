Are there any sour notes in the first season of the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist here.
An NBC musical dramedy series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen with Lauren Graham as a special guest star. Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs.
What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?
It is so rare in today’s tv world that you come across something new and different- not just another crime show or sitcom. My husband- who hates musicals by the way, and I truly enjoyed the show. It truly gets into emotions in the only way music can tap into. I only hope it continues on air.
This show is on the top of my list- I set it to record and watch each episode twice!! The premise of it may appear one way, but the characters are developed and wonderful to watch.I so enjoyed the development of Lauren Graham’s character last night. She brought her character to life. It is an intelligent show about feelings and reaching out and still you get great music! Please keep this show going. There are so many mindless sitcoms, and too many medical, and please, no more sci fi shows. They are all the same. This is refreshing. I love… Read more »
I rarely watch network shows for reasons that should be obvious. This show will be an exception. I already re-watched both episodes. The writing is great. The music fantastic. The characters feel like real people, which is extraordinary, given the set up. Also, it’s its own genre. How often does that happen? I sincerely hope that NBC doesn’t do what it has done so often in the past – stop something before it even starts. Leave the creators alone. Leave it in a findable time slot. Don’t put it against one of your only hits, so it will doomed. Just… Read more »
I don’t watch a whole lot of network TV, mostly because it is formulaic and not terribly interesting. This is novel, characters are engaging, and the songs and dance numbers are well staged.
I loved it, and can’t wait for the next episode. If I wanted reality in a comedy, I would watch “The Simpsons”. Kidding, but for something this to brighten an evening after watching all the BAD news…..I am happy to turn off my “Need to believe” switch for 30 Minutes of entertainment.
really enjoyed the pilot. too bad the first 15 minutes was so silly because I am guessing a certain % of people turned it off (or deleted it). The 2nd half had great storylines. This is the same mistake that Kevin Probably Saved the World had (my fav show last year). Start off the show too silly & you lose viewers & will never get them back (plus wont spread by word of mouth).
Love the cast and love the idea…big musical lover that I am. but I was cringing during some of this and hope that it will get better. I’m sticking with it for the sake the actors I love and the future of the genre.
I actually loved the concept and hope word of mouth will bring it up to the top 20
Sorry, but we only made it thru the first 15 minutes. It was just ridiculously silly. No, it won’t get on my must watch list…ever.
i like jane levy, BUT, this is something we have seen before, eli stone comes to mind, only “difference” is the songs are “feelings/emotions” that are being seen/heard, and for gods sake the elaborate dance numbers are to much and terrible, ill give it 1 -2 more episodes, but looks like i wont be adding this to my watch list