Since its 2015 rebranding from TV Guide Network (TVGN), the Pop cable TV channel has built up its original programming slate, and while much of that consists of “reality” TV series, they do offer scripted series too, like Schitt’s Creek. The Flack TV show is the latest such offering. Since it will also air on UKTV’s premium channel, W, the Nielsen ratings may not be the only factor to determine whether Flack is cancelled or renewed for season two, but the first season ratings will still influence whether the US audience will see another season, so stay tuned. *Status update below.

A Pop dramedy, Flack stars Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Arinzé Kene, Marc Warren, Rufus Jones, and Andrew Leung. The story centers on crisis PR strategist and publicity expert Robyn (Paquin), who excels in the London offices of the Mills Paulson agency, but can’t stop sabotaging her personal life.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. Refresh to see the latest.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

What do you think? Do you like the Flack TV series? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season on PopTV?

6/12/20 update: Amazon picked up season two of Flack after it was canceled by Pop.