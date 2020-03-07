Menu

Flack: Is the Pop TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Flack TV Show on Pop: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Pop TV)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Flack TV show on Pop TVWhat will become of Robyn? Has the Flack TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Pop? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Flack season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Pop dramedy, Flack stars Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Arinzé Kene, Marc Warren, Rufus Jones, and Andrew Leung. The story centers on crisis PR strategist and publicity expert Robyn (Paquin), who excels in the London offices of the Mills Paulson agency, but can’t stop sabotaging her personal life.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Flack averaged a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 48,000 viewers. Learn how Flack stacks up against other Pop TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Flack was renewed for a second season by Pop. Season two was filmed but Pop cancelled it before it aired. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will Pop cancel or renew Flack for season two? The ratings are very, very low and this seems like it might be a one-and-done project. I don’t see a renewal in this show’s future but I could be wrong. I’ll update this page with any new information. Subscribe for free updates on any Flack cancellation or renewal news.

8/2/19 update: Pop renewed the Flack TV show for a second season.
3/6/20 update: Pop later cancelled the show before season two aired.
 

What do you think? Were you glad that the Flack TV show was renewed for a second season? Should Pop have later cancelled this TV series?



Juliette
Reader
Juliette

Love it, can't wait for the new season! It's so good that Showtime picked it up

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 15, 2019 1:55 am
Stacy
Reader
Stacy

I happened upon it by accident seeing Anna Paquin and took a chance.. I binged the entire season and want more! I love it! Never knew it was on at all but now that I do I'm waiting for season 2 please. Hurry!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 22, 2019 12:08 am
Kat
Reader
Kat

I think this show is terrific, but no one knows about the Pop network, and this show wasn't marketed at all. I hope someone like Netflix picks it up!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
July 12, 2019 11:57 am
Mary
Reader
Mary

Hope there's a second season!! Loved it!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
June 19, 2019 10:16 am
Leelee
Reader
Leelee

I absolutely loved this show, I watched all 6 episodes over two evenings! I was so hopeful for a second series but I'm really disappointed to hear the ratings are so low 🙁

Give series 1 a rerun and get a second one in the works, it's a grower for sure.

Give series 1 a rerun and get a second one in the works, it’s a grower for sure.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
June 11, 2019 4:12 pm
Cathy kincaid
Reader
Cathy kincaid

I love Anna and i just found the show during watchathon week. I really liked it and hope there will be a season 2.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
April 12, 2019 5:21 pm
Flacked
Reader
Flacked

This show was one that I originally did not want to watch, but then ran out of stuff to watch and am so glad that I did because I absolutely loved it. I'm a little sad to see the ratings since I was really hoping for a second season!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 31, 2019 3:22 pm
IanJ
Reader
IanJ

I've really enjoyed this series, it's so well written and full of diverse characters. I would love to see more of it.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 29, 2019 6:12 pm
RoseOR
Reader
RoseOR

I hope that it will be renewed (I think there's still a lot of room for the characters to develop), but the ratings don't make me too hopeful (despite the fact that I've been saying "Watch this show!" instead of 'hello' since I saw the first episode!).

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 29, 2019 2:57 pm
natascha
Reader
natascha

As a few hours ago, it looks to be next week the last episode of the series.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 22, 2019 6:41 pm
Heather Sandover
Reader
Heather Sandover

I really enjoyed this, so was surprised the ratings were so low. I hope there will be a second season

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 19, 2019 5:05 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz