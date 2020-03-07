Vulture Watch

A Pop dramedy, Flack stars Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Arinzé Kene, Marc Warren, Rufus Jones, and Andrew Leung. The story centers on crisis PR strategist and publicity expert Robyn (Paquin), who excels in the London offices of the Mills Paulson agency, but can’t stop sabotaging her personal life.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Flack averaged a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 48,000 viewers. Learn how Flack stacks up against other Pop TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Flack was renewed for a second season by Pop. Season two was filmed but Pop cancelled it before it aired. Stay tuned for further updates.

8/2/19 update: Pop renewed the Flack TV show for a second season.

3/6/20 update: Pop later cancelled the show before season two aired.



