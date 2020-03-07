Vulture Watch
What will become of Robyn? Has the Flack TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Pop?
What’s This TV Show About?
A Pop dramedy, Flack stars Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Arinzé Kene, Marc Warren, Rufus Jones, and Andrew Leung. The story centers on crisis PR strategist and publicity expert Robyn (Paquin), who excels in the London offices of the Mills Paulson agency, but can’t stop sabotaging her personal life.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Flack averaged a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 48,000 viewers. Learn how Flack stacks up against other Pop TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will Pop cancel or renew Flack for season two? The ratings are very, very low and this seems like it might be a one-and-done project. I don’t see a renewal in this show’s future but I could be wrong. I’ll update this page with any new information. Subscribe for free updates on any Flack cancellation or renewal news.
8/2/19 update: Pop renewed the Flack TV show for a second season.
3/6/20 update: Pop later cancelled the show before season two aired.
What do you think? Were you glad that the Flack TV show was renewed for a second season? Should Pop have later cancelled this TV series?
Love it, can’t wait for the new season! It’s so good that Showtime picked it up
I happened upon it by accident seeing Anna Paquin and took a chance.. I binged the entire season and want more! I love it! Never knew it was on at all but now that I do I’m waiting for season 2 please. Hurry!
I think this show is terrific, but no one knows about the Pop network, and this show wasn’t marketed at all. I hope someone like Netflix picks it up!
Hope there’s a second season!! Loved it!!
I absolutely loved this show, I watched all 6 episodes over two evenings! I was so hopeful for a second series but I’m really disappointed to hear the ratings are so low 🙁
Give series 1 a rerun and get a second one in the works, it’s a grower for sure.
I love Anna and i just found the show during watchathon week. I really liked it and hope there will be a season 2.
This show was one that I originally did not want to watch, but then ran out of stuff to watch and am so glad that I did because I absolutely loved it. I’m a little sad to see the ratings since I was really hoping for a second season!
I’ve really enjoyed this series, it’s so well written and full of diverse characters. I would love to see more of it.
I hope that it will be renewed (I think there’s still a lot of room for the characters to develop), but the ratings don’t make me too hopeful (despite the fact that I’ve been saying “Watch this show!” instead of ‘hello’ since I saw the first episode!).
As a few hours ago, it looks to be next week the last episode of the series.
I really enjoyed this, so was surprised the ratings were so low. I hope there will be a second season